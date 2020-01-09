BROCKHAMPTON’s “SUGAR” Reaches New Peaks On US & Global Spotify Streaming Charts

BROCKHAMPTON’s “SUGAR” reached new peaks on the US and Global Spotify Streaming Charts for January 7, 2020.

The single, which appears on the group’s album “Ginger,” improved to #27 on the US chart. According to Spotify Charts, the song amassed an impressive 643,955 streams on Tuesday.

“SUGAR” concurrently rose to a new high of #55 on the global chart, a position owed to its 1,277,780 daily worldwide streams.

Earlier this week, Headline Planet broke the news that “SUGAR” became BROCKHAMPTON’s first entry on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100. The song started at #9 on the chart, which ranks the top songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100.