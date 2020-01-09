in TV News

“Jeopardy” Champs James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter Attend ABC’s TCA Press Tour Event (Special Look)

The “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” stars appeared at Wednesday’s event.

Jeopardy: GOAT stars at ABC press event (ABC/John Salangsang) KEN JENNINGS, JAMES HOLZHAUER, BRAD RUTTER

ABC came into focus during Wednesday’s iteration of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour.

Naturally, the three men competing in the network’s big “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” tournament attended the event.

Indeed, James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter made their presence felt on the red carpet.

Match two of “The Greatest Of All Time” aired Wednesday night. Tuesday’s premiere averaged over 14 million live+same-day viewers, becoming one of the top non-sports telecasts of the year.

In conjunction with the tournament (and with ABC’s press tour day), the network shared photos of James, Ken and Brad on the red carpet.

ABC WINTER TCA 2020 Ð Talent and executives enjoy the ABC All-Star Party on Wednesday, January 8, as part of the ABC Winter TCA 2020, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, CA. (ABC/John Salangsang)
BRAD RUTTER
ABC WINTER TCA 2020 Ð Talent and executives enjoy the ABC All-Star Party on Wednesday, January 8, as part of the ABC Winter TCA 2020, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, CA. (ABC/John Salangsang)
KEN JENNINGS
ABC WINTER TCA 2020 Ð Talent and executives enjoy the ABC All-Star Party on Wednesday, January 8, as part of the ABC Winter TCA 2020, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, CA. (ABC/John Salangsang)
JAMES HOLZHAUER
ABC WINTER TCA 2020 Ð Talent and executives enjoy the ABC All-Star Party on Wednesday, January 8, as part of the ABC Winter TCA 2020, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, CA. (ABC/John Salangsang)
KEN JENNINGS, JAMES HOLZHAUER
ABC WINTER TCA 2020 Ð Talent and executives enjoy the ABC All-Star Party on Wednesday, January 8, as part of the ABC Winter TCA 2020, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, CA. (ABC/John Salangsang)
KEN JENNINGS, JAMES HOLZHAUER, BRAD RUTTER
ABC WINTER TCA 2020 Ð Talent and executives enjoy the ABC All-Star Party on Wednesday, January 8, as part of the ABC Winter TCA 2020, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, CA. (ABC/John Salangsang)
KEN JENNINGS, JAMES HOLZHAUER, BRAD RUTTER

abcbrad rutterjames holzhauerjeopardy: the greatest of all timeken jennings

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

SHAED Performs On Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

Special Look: “American Housewife” & “ZOMBIES 2” Star Meg Donnelly Arrives At ABC’s Winter TCA Party