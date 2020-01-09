“Jeopardy” Champs James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter Attend ABC’s TCA Press Tour Event (Special Look)

ABC came into focus during Wednesday’s iteration of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour.

Naturally, the three men competing in the network’s big “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” tournament attended the event.

Indeed, James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter made their presence felt on the red carpet.

Match two of “The Greatest Of All Time” aired Wednesday night. Tuesday’s premiere averaged over 14 million live+same-day viewers, becoming one of the top non-sports telecasts of the year.

In conjunction with the tournament (and with ABC’s press tour day), the network shared photos of James, Ken and Brad on the red carpet.