Tenille Arts’ “Somebody Like That” Enters Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following “The Bachelor”

Tenille Arts’ new single receives a big “Bachelor” boost.

Tenille Arts - Somebody Like That Cover (courtesy)

Last January, a performance on “The Bachelor” sent Tenille Arts’ “I Hate This” soaring into the Top 10 on the US iTunes sales chart.

She performed her new single “Somebody Like That” on this Monday’s “Bachelor” season premiere — and it, too, resonated with viewers.

By 1:30AM ET Wednesday morning, “Somebody Like That” was #10 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. It meanwhile occupies #2 on the country iTunes chart, trailing only Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours.”

“Somebody Like That” will officially impact country radio on January 13.

