in TV News

Ken Jennings Wins Match One Of “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” Tournament

Ken Jennings takes an early lead in “The Greatest Of All Time.”

Jeopardy: GOAT photo (ABC/Eric McCandless) JAMES HOLZHAUER, KEN JENNINGS, BRAD RUTTER

ABC’s eagerly anticipated “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” commenced Tuesday. The inaugural match ended in favor of Ken Jennings.

Jennings, who holds the record for longest winning streak in “Jeopardy” history, ended the match (consisting of two standard-length games) with 63,400. He earned an impressive 45,000 in the first game, before adding 18,400 in game two.

James Holzhauer took second for the match with 63,200 (33,200 + 30,000), and Brad Rutter grabbed third place with 10,400 (10,400 + 0). Their scores have no consequence, however, as it is only Jennings who receives credit toward the overall championship.

The first contestant to win three matches will be crowned “The Greatest Of All Time.”

“Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” resumes Wednesday and Thursday night. If necessary, it will continue next week.

abcbrad rutterjames holzhauerjeopardy: the greatest of all timeken jennings

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Goody Grace & Blink-182’s “Scumbag” Ranks As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

Tenille Arts’ “Somebody Like That” Enters Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following “The Bachelor”