Ken Jennings Wins Match One Of “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” Tournament

ABC’s eagerly anticipated “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” commenced Tuesday. The inaugural match ended in favor of Ken Jennings.

Jennings, who holds the record for longest winning streak in “Jeopardy” history, ended the match (consisting of two standard-length games) with 63,400. He earned an impressive 45,000 in the first game, before adding 18,400 in game two.

James Holzhauer took second for the match with 63,200 (33,200 + 30,000), and Brad Rutter grabbed third place with 10,400 (10,400 + 0). Their scores have no consequence, however, as it is only Jennings who receives credit toward the overall championship.

The first contestant to win three matches will be crowned “The Greatest Of All Time.”

“Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” resumes Wednesday and Thursday night. If necessary, it will continue next week.