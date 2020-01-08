in Music News

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” Reaches 13x Platinum In United States

“Despacito” extends its diamond status in the US.

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee | Despacito Video

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” just reached a new multi-platinum tier in the United States.

According to the RIAA, the song was officially certified 13x platinum on Monday, January 6. The award confirms 13 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams. The 13x platinum award presently establishes “Despacito” as the most-certified digital single in RIAA history.

The RIAA website only lists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, but the certification also accounts for the immensely popular remix with Justin Bieber.

That remix helped “Despacito” enjoy a sixteen-week stint atop the Billboard Hot 100. At the time, it tied for the longest reign in Hot 100 history.

