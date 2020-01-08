in TV News

Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Confirmed As 2020 Grammys Performers

The first performers have been revealed.

Late Tuesday, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced plans for a duet at the Grammy awards. Billie Eilish also shared that she would be performing.

CBS formally just confirmed their news, while also revealing two other performers: Aerosmith and Lizzo.

CBS has not yet announced song choices, but we can probably expect Shelton and Stefani to perform their duet “Nobody But You.” Aerosmith, this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year, will perform a medley of their hits.

Additional performers will be announced soon.

Dubbed Music’s Biggest Night, the 2020 Grammy ceremony will air at 8PM ET/5PM PT on January 26. Alicia Keys will host the show.

