Goody Grace & Blink-182’s “Scumbag” Ranks As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

“Scumbag” tops this week’s alternative radio add board.

Goody Grace by Julian Burgueno, courtesy of Atlantic Records

Goody Grace’s “Scumbag (featuring Blink-182)” formally launched at alternative radio this week, and it received a solid welcome.

Picked up by 11 Mediabase-monitored stations, the single ranks as the format’s most added song.

Matt Maeson’s “Go Easy,” another Atlantic Records-backed track, takes second place on the add board. The single won support from 10 stations.

Sub Urban’s “Cradles” follows in third place with 7 pickups. Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” and The Unlikely Candidates’ “Novocaine,” which each landed at 6 stations, tie for fourth.

This week’s other popular alternative radio options: half•alive’s “Runaway” (6th-most-added, tie), Saint Motel’s “Van Horn” (6th-most, tie), Silversun Pickups’ “Don’t Know Yet” (6th-most, tie), The Lumineers’ “Life In The City” (6th-most, tie), Dan Luke and the Raid’s “Fool” (10th-most, tie), Girl In Red’s “Bad Idea” (10th-most, tie), Mumford & Sons’ “Blind Leading The Blind” (10th-most, tie), and Two Feet’s “You?” (10th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

