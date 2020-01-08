Goody Grace & Blink-182’s “Scumbag” Ranks As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

Goody Grace’s “Scumbag (featuring Blink-182)” formally launched at alternative radio this week, and it received a solid welcome.

Picked up by 11 Mediabase-monitored stations, the single ranks as the format’s most added song.

Matt Maeson’s “Go Easy,” another Atlantic Records-backed track, takes second place on the add board. The single won support from 10 stations.

Sub Urban’s “Cradles” follows in third place with 7 pickups. Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” and The Unlikely Candidates’ “Novocaine,” which each landed at 6 stations, tie for fourth.

This week’s other popular alternative radio options: half•alive’s “Runaway” (6th-most-added, tie), Saint Motel’s “Van Horn” (6th-most, tie), Silversun Pickups’ “Don’t Know Yet” (6th-most, tie), The Lumineers’ “Life In The City” (6th-most, tie), Dan Luke and the Raid’s “Fool” (10th-most, tie), Girl In Red’s “Bad Idea” (10th-most, tie), Mumford & Sons’ “Blind Leading The Blind” (10th-most, tie), and Two Feet’s “You?” (10th-most, tie).