in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Post Malone’s “Circles” Reclaims Status As #1 Song In America

“Circles” takes back the throne.

Post Malone in Circles | Republic

The end of Christmas season marks the end of Mariah Carey’s three-week streak atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” falls from its perch (and, in fact, off the Hot 100 completely), allowing Post Malone’s “Circles” to return to #1. The song is celebrating a third overall week as the #1 song in America.

Its closest competition comes from Maroon 5’s “Memories,” which rises to a new peak of #2. Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” also reaches a new peak, surging ten places to #3.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” concurrently rises four spots to #4, as Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” ascends one position to #5.

Billboard’s Hot 100 ranks songs based on combined activity from sales, streams and radio.

circlesmaroon 5post maloneroddy ricch

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Younha & RM’s “Winter Flower” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart (Update)