Billboard Hot 100: Post Malone’s “Circles” Reclaims Status As #1 Song In America

The end of Christmas season marks the end of Mariah Carey’s three-week streak atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” falls from its perch (and, in fact, off the Hot 100 completely), allowing Post Malone’s “Circles” to return to #1. The song is celebrating a third overall week as the #1 song in America.

Its closest competition comes from Maroon 5’s “Memories,” which rises to a new peak of #2. Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” also reaches a new peak, surging ten places to #3.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” concurrently rises four spots to #4, as Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” ascends one position to #5.

Billboard’s Hot 100 ranks songs based on combined activity from sales, streams and radio.