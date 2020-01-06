Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want” Blasts Into Top 100 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

The climb continues for Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want.”

A week after making its first appearance in the Top 200 on the US Spotify streaming chart, the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” ballad rocketed into the Top 100.

Credited with 307,449 streams on Sunday, January 5, “All I Want” appears at #80 on the daily US chart.

The Spotify gain coincides with admirable performance on the sales front; “All I Want” is #35 on the all-genre US iTunes listing as of press time at 5PM ET Monday.

Thus far the standout track from the Disney Plus series, “All I Want” is receiving an additional boost from TikTok.