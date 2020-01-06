in Music News

LA’s 102.7 KIIS FM Adds Songs By Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Arizona Zervas

Pop radio stations are updating their playlists as the new year commences.

Justin Bieber - Yummy video | Def Jam

The pop radio add board is back open, and stations are beginning to report new additions to their playlists.

Influential Los Angeles station 102.7 KIIS FM added four songs to its playlist this week.

The list of pickups includes Justin Bieber’s “Yummy,” Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby),” Ed Sheeran’s “South of The Border (featuring Camila Cabello & Cardi B)” and Arizona ZERVAS’ “ROXANNE.”

All four songs are already charting at pop radio; “ROXANNE” and “South Of the Border” are in the Top 15 and Top 20, respectively.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap once the board closes Tuesday night.

