Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Debuts On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Following a several-week run on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100, Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” arrives on the main chart.

“I Hope” debuts at #74 on this week’s edition of the Hot 100, which ranks songs based on activity from sales, streams and radio airplay.

Barrett’s tune has been a consistently strong seller since its release. Another strong week of sales (yielding a #34 peak on the Digital Song Sales chart) combined with growing country radio support and solid streaming activity yields this week’s Hot 100 bow.

“I Hope” is Gabby Barrett’s first career Hot 100 entry.