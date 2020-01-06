in Music News

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Debuts On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

“I Hope” arrives on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Gabby Barrett in I Hope | Official Video Screen

Following a several-week run on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100, Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” arrives on the main chart.

“I Hope” debuts at #74 on this week’s edition of the Hot 100, which ranks songs based on activity from sales, streams and radio airplay.

Barrett’s tune has been a consistently strong seller since its release. Another strong week of sales (yielding a #34 peak on the Digital Song Sales chart) combined with growing country radio support and solid streaming activity yields this week’s Hot 100 bow.

“I Hope” is Gabby Barrett’s first career Hot 100 entry.

gabby barretti hope

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want” Blasts Into Top 100 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Noah Cyrus & Leon Bridges’ “July” Earns Spot On Billboard Hot 100 Chart