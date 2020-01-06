in Music News

“More Hearts Than Mine” Becomes Ingrid Andress’ First Billboard Hot 100 Entry

The rising country star makes this week’s Hot 100.

Ingrid Andress in More Hearts Than Mine | Atlantic/Warner Nashville

Rising country star Ingrid Andress earns her first career entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

The artist’s breakthrough single “More Hearts Than Mine” earns #88 on this week’s chart.

The Hot 100 ranks songs from all genres based on combined activity from sales, streams and airplay. “More Hearts Than Mine” is faring particularly well on the radio and sales fronts; it appears at #16 on this week’s Country Digital Song Sales chart and #17 on the Country Airplay listing.

Throughout 2019, Andress established herself as one of country’s most promising new stars. Proof of the growing awareness and support included a selection for the iHeartRadio “On The Verge” program.

