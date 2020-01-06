in Music News

Noah Cyrus & Leon Bridges’ “July” Earns Spot On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

It’s Cyrus’ second Hot 100 entry and Bridges’ first.

Noah Cyrus - July Video | RECORDS

Noah Cyrus’ “July (featuring Leon Bridges)” debuts on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

“July” grabs #100 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks songs based on activity from sales, streams and radio airplay. Although “July” has been receiving some airplay at Triple A radio, it is generating its greatest chart activity on the streaming and sales fronts.

The song marks the second Hot 100 of Cyrus’ career, who first made the list with her breakthrough “Make Me Cry.” It is the second career Hot 100 hit for Bridges.

julyleon bridgesnoah cyrus

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Debuts On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

“More Hearts Than Mine” Becomes Ingrid Andress’ First Billboard Hot 100 Entry