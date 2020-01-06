Noah Cyrus & Leon Bridges’ “July” Earns Spot On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Noah Cyrus’ “July (featuring Leon Bridges)” debuts on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

“July” grabs #100 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks songs based on activity from sales, streams and radio airplay. Although “July” has been receiving some airplay at Triple A radio, it is generating its greatest chart activity on the streaming and sales fronts.

The song marks the second Hot 100 of Cyrus’ career, who first made the list with her breakthrough “Make Me Cry.” It is the second career Hot 100 hit for Bridges.