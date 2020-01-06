in TV News

Shaq Appears, Lil Baby Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Fallon” returns with a new episode Monday night.

Shaq on 1/6/20 Fallon (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Update: “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” kicked off the New Year by welcoming Shaquille O’Neal.

In addition an interview, Shaq joined host Jimmy Fallon for a Random Instrument Challenge. The episode also featured a chat with Jacqueline Novak and a performance by Lil Baby.

A video of the Random Instrument Challenge follows, as do photos from the taping. Additional highlights will be posted upon availability.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1181 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Jacqueline Novak during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 6, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1181 — Pictured: Musical guest Lil Baby performs on January 6, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1181 — Pictured: Musical guest Lil Baby performs on January 6, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1181 — Pictured: Musical guest Lil Baby performs on January 6, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1181 — Pictured: (l-r) Basketball player Shaquille O’Neal during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 6, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1181 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and basketball player Shaquille O’Neal during “Random Instrument Challenge” on January 6, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1181 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and basketball player Shaquille O’Neal during “Random Instrument Challenge” on January 6, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

====

The first “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” of 2020 airs Monday night.

It features Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal as its lead interview guest. Along with a chat, the all-time NBA great participates in a “Random Instrument Challenge” with Fallon.

Taped in advance, Monday’s “Tonight Show” also features an interview with Jacqueline Novak. Hip-hop star Lil Baby then closes the show with a musical performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In support of Monday’s eagerly anticipated “Tonight Show” return, NBC shared photos from the taping.

jimmy fallonlil babynbcshaqshaquille o'nealthe tonight show

