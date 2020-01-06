in TV News

Selena Gomez, Charlie Hunnam, Stormzy Confirmed For January 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Gomez will be the lead interview guest on Monday’s “Fallon.”

Selena Gomez on Fallon (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

On the morning of January 13, Selena Gomez will appear on “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

Later that night, the artist will pay a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Gomez will be the lead interview guest on the January 13 “Fallon.” The episode will also feature a chat with actor Charlie Hunnam.

Stormzy will subsequently close the show with a musical performance.

NBC’s latest “Fallon” listings follow:

Monday, January 6: Guests include Shaquille O’Neal, Jacqueline Novak and musical guest Lil Baby. Show 1181

Tuesday, January 7: Guests include Salma Hayek, George MacKay and Ask This Old House. Show 1182

Wednesday, January 8: Guests include Quentin Tarantino, Jodie Whittaker and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. Show 1183

Thursday, January 9: Guests include Will Smith, Patti Smith and musical guest Patti Smith. Show 1184

Friday, January 10: Guests include Martin Lawrence, Matthew Lopez & Kyle Soller and musical guest Karol G. Show 1185

Monday, January 13: Guests include Selena Gomez, Charlie Hunnam and musical guest Stormzy. Show 1186

charlie hunnamjimmy fallonnbcSelena Gomezstormzythe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” Makes Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart From Early Airplay

First Look: Shaq Appears, Lil Baby Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”