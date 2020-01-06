Selena Gomez, Charlie Hunnam, Stormzy Confirmed For January 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

On the morning of January 13, Selena Gomez will appear on “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

Later that night, the artist will pay a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Gomez will be the lead interview guest on the January 13 “Fallon.” The episode will also feature a chat with actor Charlie Hunnam.

Stormzy will subsequently close the show with a musical performance.

NBC’s latest “Fallon” listings follow:

Monday, January 6: Guests include Shaquille O’Neal, Jacqueline Novak and musical guest Lil Baby. Show 1181

Tuesday, January 7: Guests include Salma Hayek, George MacKay and Ask This Old House. Show 1182

Wednesday, January 8: Guests include Quentin Tarantino, Jodie Whittaker and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. Show 1183

Thursday, January 9: Guests include Will Smith, Patti Smith and musical guest Patti Smith. Show 1184

Friday, January 10: Guests include Martin Lawrence, Matthew Lopez & Kyle Soller and musical guest Karol G. Show 1185

Monday, January 13: Guests include Selena Gomez, Charlie Hunnam and musical guest Stormzy. Show 1186