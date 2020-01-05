Mustard & Roddy Ricch’s “Ballin” Remains #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Returns To #1 At Urban Radio

Mustard & Roddy Ricch’s “Ballin” opens 2020 as the top song on Mediabase’s rhythmic and urban radio charts.

“Ballin” retains the rhythmic throne it won back last week, while recapturing the urban crown it wore on multiple occasions in November and December.

— “Ballin” tops the rhythmic chart thanks to the ~5,604 spins it received during the December 29-January 4 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 75.

Layton Greene, Lil Baby & City Girls’ “Leave Em Alone (featuring PnB Rock)” holds at #2 with ~5,303 spins (-154).

Travi$ Scott’s “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” spends another week at #3, as Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” stays at #4. Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” concurrently rises one place to #5.

— On the urban front, “Ballin'” rises one place to #1 with ~4,991 spins (+151).

Young Thug’s “Hot (featuring Gunna),” last week’s leader, drops to #2 with ~4,932 (+29).

Wale’s “On Chill (featuring Jeremih)” holds at #3, and DaBaby’s “BOP” climbs one spot to #4. Summer Walker’s “Playing Games” concurrently slides one rung to #5.