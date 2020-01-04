in Music News

Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” Enjoys 4th Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“Dance Monkey” again ranks as the top video on YouTube.

Tones and I’s worldwide phenomenon “Dance Monkey” unsurprisingly retains the throne on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 42.0 million views during the December 27-January 2 tracking period, “Dance Monkey” enjoys a fourth non-consecutive week at #1.

Its closest competition again comes from Ritesh Pandey & Sneh Upadhya’s “Hello Koun.” The video holds at #2 with 38.6 million in tracking period views.

Up one place, Karol G & Nicki Minaj’s “Tusa” earns #3 with 33.7 million. Black Eyed Peas & J BALVIN’s “RITMO” rises three spots to #4 with 23.1 million views, and a view count of 22.1 million brings Daddy Yankee’s “Que Tire Pa’ ‘Lante” down two spots to #5.

