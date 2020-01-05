Coldplay’s “Orphans” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Coldplay’s “Orphans” opens 2020 the way it closed 2019: atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~3,218 times during the December 29-January 4 tracking period, the hit single enjoys a fourth week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 22 spins.

The closest competition again comes from Absofacto’s “Dissolve,” which keeps #2 on the strength of its ~3,037 spins (+13).

Meg Myers’ “Running Up That Hill” spends another week at #3, as twenty one pilots’ “The Hype” retains its #4 position. Billie Eilish’s “all the good girls go to hell” keeps the aura of consistency with another week at #5.