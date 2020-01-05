in Music News

Maroon 5’s “Memories” Scores 6th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Memories” remains a clear #1 on the Hot AC chart.

Maroon 5 - Memories Video | 222/Interscope

The reign continues for Maroon 5’s “Memories,” which grabs a sixth week atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“Memories” received ~6,327 spins during the December 29-January 4 tracking period. The format-leading count tops last week’s mark by 658 plays.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” which received ~5,633 spins (+637), holds at #2 on this week’s chart.

SHAED’s “Trampoline” stays put at #3, and Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” keeps tabs on the #4 position. Jonas Brothers’ “Only Human” does not break the string of consistency, earning another week in the #5 position.

— With Hot AC radio returning to a largely “current” format after offering ample airplay to holiday songs and year-end countdowns, every song on this week’s chart posted a week-over-week airplay gain.

jonas brotherslewis capaldilizzomaroon 5memoriesshaed

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Coldplay’s “Orphans” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Post Malone’s “Circles” Celebrates 4th Week As #1 Song At Pop Radio