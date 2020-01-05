Maroon 5’s “Memories” Scores 6th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

The reign continues for Maroon 5’s “Memories,” which grabs a sixth week atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“Memories” received ~6,327 spins during the December 29-January 4 tracking period. The format-leading count tops last week’s mark by 658 plays.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” which received ~5,633 spins (+637), holds at #2 on this week’s chart.

SHAED’s “Trampoline” stays put at #3, and Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” keeps tabs on the #4 position. Jonas Brothers’ “Only Human” does not break the string of consistency, earning another week in the #5 position.

— With Hot AC radio returning to a largely “current” format after offering ample airplay to holiday songs and year-end countdowns, every song on this week’s chart posted a week-over-week airplay gain.