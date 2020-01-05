Post Malone’s “Circles” Celebrates 4th Week As #1 Song At Pop Radio

Post Malone’s “Circles” keeps its #1 position on the first Mediabase pop radio chart of 2020.

“Circles” received ~18,521 spins during the December 29-January 4 tracking period, earning a fourth week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 68 plays.

Lizzo’s former #1 “Good As Hell” holds at #2 on this week’s chart. The hit received ~17,654 spins, trailing last week’s mark by 23.

Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” spends another week in the #3 position, as Maroon 5’s “Memories” remains in the #4 position.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” concurrently holds steady at #5.