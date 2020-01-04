in Album Sales, Music News

Report: Travis Scott’s “JACKBOYS” Release Wins Album Sales Race, Earns #1 In US

“JACKBOYS” debuts at #1 on this week’s US album charts.

JACKBOYS audio cover | Cactus Jack/Epic

Travi$ Scott & JACKBOYS’ “JACKBOYS” compilation unsurprisingly won this week’s US sales and consumption races.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold about 66K first-week copies in the US. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 142K in total first-week consumption. Both figures easily rank as the week’s best.

The strong opening week sales total includes the impact of various merchandise-album bundles issued on a direct-to-consumer basis. The other units are primarily attributable to streams; HITS says the album received nearly 75K in first-week streaming units( and about 1K in track sale units (TEA).

Due Sunday, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits. The discrepancy should not, however, impact the album’s claim to #1. It will mark Travi$ Scott’s third career chart-topper.

jackboystravi$ scott

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” Enjoys 4th Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart