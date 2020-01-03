Karol G Scheduled To Perform On January 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Off for its annual holiday hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns with five original episodes next week.

The fifth episode will feature a performance by one of the biggest names in Latin music.

Colombian artist Karol G will perform on the January 10 “Fallon” episode. Her performance will close an episode that also features Martin Lawrence and Matthew Lopez & Kyle Soller.

NBC’s official “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Friday, January 3: Guests include Chadwick Boseman, Evan Rachel Wood, David Byrne and musical guest David Byrne’s American Utopia. OAD 11/19/19

Monday, January 6: Guests include Shaquille O’Neal, Jacqueline Novak and musical guest Lil Baby. Show 1181

Tuesday, January 7: Guests include Salma Hayek, George MacKay and Ask This Old House. Show 1182

Wednesday, January 8: Guests include Quentin Tarantino, Jodie Whittaker and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. Show 1183

Thursday, January 9: Guests include Will Smith, Patti Smith and musical guest Patti Smith. Show 1184

Friday, January 10: Guests include Martin Lawrence, Matthew Lopez & Kyle Soller and musical guest Karol G. Show 1185