in TV News

Karol G Scheduled To Perform On January 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Karol G will take the stage on next Friday’s “Fallon.”

Karol G in Tusa | UMG

Off for its annual holiday hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns with five original episodes next week.

The fifth episode will feature a performance by one of the biggest names in Latin music.

Colombian artist Karol G will perform on the January 10 “Fallon” episode. Her performance will close an episode that also features Martin Lawrence and Matthew Lopez & Kyle Soller.

NBC’s official “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Friday, January 3: Guests include Chadwick Boseman, Evan Rachel Wood, David Byrne and musical guest David Byrne’s American Utopia. OAD 11/19/19

Monday, January 6: Guests include Shaquille O’Neal, Jacqueline Novak and musical guest Lil Baby. Show 1181

Tuesday, January 7: Guests include Salma Hayek, George MacKay and Ask This Old House. Show 1182

Wednesday, January 8: Guests include Quentin Tarantino, Jodie Whittaker and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. Show 1183

Thursday, January 9: Guests include Will Smith, Patti Smith and musical guest Patti Smith. Show 1184

Friday, January 10: Guests include Martin Lawrence, Matthew Lopez & Kyle Soller and musical guest Karol G. Show 1185

jimmy fallonkarol gnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

“Manifest” Stars Melissa Roxburgh & Josh Dallas Scheduled For January 6 TODAY Show