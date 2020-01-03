“Manifest” Stars Melissa Roxburgh & Josh Dallas Scheduled For January 6 TODAY Show

“Manifest,” one of last year’s top new series, will return for its second season on Monday, January 6.

That morning, stars Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas will make a daytime TV appearance.

The actress and actor are set to appear during the 9-10AM hour of that day’s TODAY Show. That hour of the show will also feature Make Ahead Monday with Stephanie Laska, brunch with Benji Backer and Motivational Monday with Maurice Clarett.

NBC’s complete TODAY listings follow:

Monday, January 6

(7-9 a.m.) Tom Hanks on Cecil B. DeMille Award and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Oprah Winfrey on Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour. Golden Globe Fashion.

(9-10 a.m.) Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh on NBC’s Manifest. Make Ahead Monday with Stephanie Laska. Brunch with Benji Backer. Motivational Monday with Maurice Clarett.

(10-11 a.m.) Oprah Winfrey on Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour. Gloria Gaynor performs on Today. Today Money Challenge.

Tuesday, January 7

(7-9 a.m.) Start Today: Get Healthy with Valerie Bertinelli. Martha Stewart on Martha Stewart’s Organizing. Next Level Parenting.

(9-10 a.m.) Suzanne Somers on A New Way to Age. Tune-Up Tuesday: Sheinelle Learns Double Dutch. Secrets: Telling My Truth.

(10-11 a.m.) Today Food with Valerie Bertinelli. Make 2020 Your Best Year with Gabrielle Bernstein. Shin Lim on Today. Lisa Whelchel on Collector’s Call.

Wednesday, January 8

(7-9 a.m.) Women Launching Second Chapters. Today Wellness with Dr. Oz. Jill’s Steals and Deals.

(9-10 a.m.) Lauren Ambrose on Apple TV’s Servant. Women’s Wellness Disrupt-Hers. Buddy Up: Ping Pong.

(10-11 a.m.) Ben and Erin Napier on HGTV’s Home Town. Chris Lane performs on Today. Wheel of Portion with Madelyn Fernstrom. Jim Gaffigan and McKenna Grace on Troop Zero. Lilliana Vazquez & Scott Tweedie on E! News.

Thursday, January 9

(7-9 a.m.) Today Wellness: Winter Skin Woes. Today Food.

(9-10 a.m.) Mike Rowe and Shakeel Nelson on Return the Favor. Michelle Buteau on The Circle. Laura Wasser and Ramani Durvasula on How to Divorce Well.

(10-11 a.m.) Jonathan and Drew Scott on The Property Brothers. Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Coolidge and Billy Porter on Like a Boss.

Friday, January 10

(7-9 a.m.) Larry David on Curb Your Enthusiasm. 2020 Beauty Trends. Today Food with Camila McConaughey.

(9-10 a.m.) Arielle Kebbel and Russell Hornsby on NBC’s Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. Sophia Chang on The Baddest Bitch in the Room. Cheat Day Friday. People Helping People.

(10-11 a.m.) Clean Living Show. Clean Beauty with Bobbie Thomas. Clean Products with Lou Manfredini. Today Food with Seamus Mullen.