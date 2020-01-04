in Music News

Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” Debuts At #2 On Spotify & Apple Music Streaming Charts

“Yummy” earns #2 on the leading US and global streaming charts.

Justin Bieber - Lyric video audio cover | Def Jam/Raymond Braun

Based on its opening day streaming activity, Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” lands near the top of the Spotify and Apple Music streaming charts.

According to Spotifycharts.com, “Yummy” received 5.221 million global streams on Friday, January 3. The count yields a #2 bow on the global chart, behind Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” (7.181 million).

Credited with 1.864 million American streams, “Yummy” also earns #2 on the US chart. Roddy Ricch’s breakout “The Box” holds at #2 with 2.278 million.

Apple Music does not publish streaming numbers, but it does confirm “Yummy” as the runner-up on its daily Global and US charts. “The Box” takes #1 on both.

Justin Bieberyummy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Karol G Scheduled To Perform On January 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” Closed Day One With Over 2000 Pop Radio Spins, Plus Substantial Hot AC & Rhythmic Airplay