Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” Debuts At #2 On Spotify & Apple Music Streaming Charts

Based on its opening day streaming activity, Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” lands near the top of the Spotify and Apple Music streaming charts.

According to Spotifycharts.com, “Yummy” received 5.221 million global streams on Friday, January 3. The count yields a #2 bow on the global chart, behind Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” (7.181 million).

Credited with 1.864 million American streams, “Yummy” also earns #2 on the US chart. Roddy Ricch’s breakout “The Box” holds at #2 with 2.278 million.

Apple Music does not publish streaming numbers, but it does confirm “Yummy” as the runner-up on its daily Global and US charts. “The Box” takes #1 on both.