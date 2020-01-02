SHAED Scheduled To Perform On January 8 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

SHAED, which enjoyed a breakout 2019 on the strength of multi-format hit single “Trampoline,” has booked an early 2020 television appearance.

The group will perform on the Wednesday, January 8 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” According to tentative listings from NBC, SHAED will perform the aforementioned “Trampoline” on the broadcast.

The episode will also feature Tiffany Haddish and M. Night Shyamalan. Official listings follow:

Wednesday, January 8: Guests Tiffany Haddish (Like A Boss), M. Night Shyamalan (Servant) and musical guest SHAED (“Trampoline” EP: MELT). Caitlin Kalafus sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0933

