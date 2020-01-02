Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want” Enters Top 50 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Earlier this week, Olivia Rodrigo’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” ballad “All I Want” reached the Top 200 on US Spotify.

Its success is not limited to that streaming platform.

As of press time at 5PM ET Thursday, “All I Want” holds a Top 50 position on the US iTunes sales chart.

In addition to buzz over the song and show, “All I Want” has been benefiting from attention on the increasingly popular TikTok platform. A discounted price point is also helping to fuel the recent iTunes gain.

Still, there is no denying that “All I Want” is proving to be the most resonant “HSM: TM: TS” release yet.