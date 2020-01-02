in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want” Enters Top 50 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“All I Want” is scoring on another digital platform.

Olivia Rodrigo - HSM: The Musical: The Series | Disney

Earlier this week, Olivia Rodrigo’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” ballad “All I Want” reached the Top 200 on US Spotify.

Its success is not limited to that streaming platform.

As of press time at 5PM ET Thursday, “All I Want” holds a Top 50 position on the US iTunes sales chart.

In addition to buzz over the song and show, “All I Want” has been benefiting from attention on the increasingly popular TikTok platform. A discounted price point is also helping to fuel the recent iTunes gain.

Still, there is no denying that “All I Want” is proving to be the most resonant “HSM: TM: TS” release yet.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

