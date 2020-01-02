Larry David To Support “Curb Your Enthusiasm” On “Colbert,” “Seth Meyers”

With anticipation building for the new season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” creator and star Larry David will be making late-night television appearances.

The appearances will commence next week, with David first visiting the January 8 edition of CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” As of press time, he is the only guest announced for the episode.

The following night, David will pay a visit to NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” He is only the interview guest currently confirmed for the January 9 “Late Night.”

— David is not the only “Curb” principal set for “Late Night” next week. NBC says that JB Smoove will be appearing on the January 7 broadcast.