Shaquille O’Neal Appearing, Lil Baby Performing On January 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC has revealed the lineup for the first original “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” of the new decade.

Set to air on January 6, 2020, the episode will feature Shaquille O’Neal as its lead interview guest. Jacqueline Novak will also appear during the episode.

Later, breakout hip-hop star Lil Baby will take the stage for a musical performance.

NBC will be airing “Tonight Show” re-runs for the remainder of this week; official listings follow;

Tuesday, December 31: Guests include Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello and musical guest Camila Cabello. OAD 12/5/19

Wednesday, January 1: Guests include Chris Evans, Naomi Scott and musical guest EarthGang. OAD 11/4/19

Thursday, January 2: Guests include Senator Bernie Sanders, Katherine Langford and Gary Vaynerchuk. OAD 11/26/19

Friday, January 3: Guests include Chadwick Boseman, Evan Rachel Wood, David Byrne and musical guest David Byrne’s American Utopia. OAD 11/19/19

Monday, January 6: Guests include Shaquille O’Neal, Jacqueline Novak and musical guest Lil Baby. Show 1181

Tuesday, January 7: Guests include Salma Hayek, George MacKay and Ask This Old House. Show 1182