Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” Set To Receive Big Opening Day Radio Airplay

Justin Bieber’s eagerly anticipated new single “Yummy” will launch at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, and mainstream radio will show immediate support.
“Yummy” is set to receive considerable airplay Friday; numerous mainstream stations will be playing the song every hour.
“Yummy,” the first taste of Bieber’s forthcoming new album, enters the market as his Dan + Shay collaboration “10,000 Hours” remains alive and well. The multi-format hit is in the Top 5 at country radio and Top 10 at the pop and hot adult contemporary formats.
In addition to big radio play, “Yummy” should score prominent positioning on the major digital platforms.
