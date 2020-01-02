in Music News

Justin Bieber's "Yummy" Set To Receive Big Opening Day Radio Airplay

Numerous stations have confirmed plans to play “Yummy” every hour.

Justin Bieber - BIEBER2020 video

Justin Bieber’s eagerly anticipated new single “Yummy” will launch at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, and mainstream radio will show immediate support.

“Yummy” is set to receive considerable airplay Friday; numerous mainstream stations will be playing the song every hour.

“Yummy,” the first taste of Bieber’s forthcoming new album, enters the market as his Dan + Shay collaboration “10,000 Hours” remains alive and well. The multi-format hit is in the Top 5 at country radio and Top 10 at the pop and hot adult contemporary formats.

In addition to big radio play, “Yummy” should score prominent positioning on the major digital platforms.

