Olivia Rodrigo’s “High School Musical” Song “All I Want” Enters Top 200 On US Spotify

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” track makes the Top 200 for the first time ever.

Olivia Rodrigo’s top-performing song from “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” has officially entered the Top 200 on US Spotify.

“All I Want,” that song, debuted at #186 on the daily US Spotify chart for December 29, 2019. It received 203K streams that day. For context, it received roughly the same amount of single-day streams as Mustard’s “Baguettes In The Face” and Kanye West’s “Follow God.”

To date, “All I Want” has amassed nearly 6.5 million worldwide streams on Spotify. It is by far Rodrigo’s top-ranking song from the Disney + series’ soundtrack; “Wondering,” the next-best performer, boasts 3.4 million streams.

