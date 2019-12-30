Songs By Young Thug, Alessia Cara, Kacey Musgraves & Camila Cabello, More Make Bubbling Under Hot 100

A variety of songs, including three tracks from Young Thug, debut on this week’s Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

Young Thug’s “Hop Off A Jet (featuring Travi$ Scott)” leads the way with a #1 debut. Alessia Cara’s “Make It To Christmas” earns #6, ahead of Young Thug’s “Diamonds (featuring Gunna)” at #9.

Young Thug appears again courtesy of “Millions” at #11, while Kacey Musgraves’ “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (featuring Camila Cabello)” slides in at #13. Doja Cat’s “Say So” makes its debut at #19.

Carly Pearce & Lee Brice’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now” starts at #23, and Rod Wave’s “Dark Conversations” enters at #25.

The Bubbling Under Hot 100 ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100.