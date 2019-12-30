NFL Confirms Schedule For Wild Card Weekend; Bills-Texans, Titans-Patriots Play On Saturday

Sunday’s nail-biter between the 49ers and Seahawks marked the end of the NFL regular season. It also solidified the brackets for this year’s playoffs.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, NBC shared the schedule for next weekend’s wildcard matchups.

The AFC games will take place on Saturday, with the #5-seeded Bills playing the #4-seeded Texans at 4:35PM ET. ESPN will handle broadcasting for that game.

At 8:15PM ET that night, CBS will broadcast the game between the #6-seeded Titans and #3-seeded Patriots.

The following day will feature the two NFC games. The #6-seeded Vikings will play the #3-seeded Saints at 1:05PM ET on FOX, while the #5-seeded Seahawks will visit the #4-seeded Eagles at 4:40PM ET on NBC.