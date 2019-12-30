Why Don’t We’s “Chills” Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

As is par for the course with a new Why Don’t We release, “Chills” is enjoying a big first day on the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 12:45PM ET Monday, the song is up to #5 on the all-genre chart. It trails only Maroon 5’s “Memories” (#1), Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” (#2), Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” (#3) and Post Malone’s “Circles” (#4).

Why Don’t We has spent the past year releasing a monthly track; the endeavor has clearly proven resonant with existing (and new) fans. “What Am I,” one such release, recently became the group’s first Top 20 hit at pop radio.