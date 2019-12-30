in Music News

Why Don’t We’s “Chills” Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

The new Why Don’t We track is selling well on iTunes.

Why Don't We - Chills Audio | Atlantic

As is par for the course with a new Why Don’t We release, “Chills” is enjoying a big first day on the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 12:45PM ET Monday, the song is up to #5 on the all-genre chart. It trails only Maroon 5’s “Memories” (#1), Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” (#2), Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” (#3) and Post Malone’s “Circles” (#4).

Why Don’t We has spent the past year releasing a monthly track; the endeavor has clearly proven resonant with existing (and new) fans. “What Am I,” one such release, recently became the group’s first Top 20 hit at pop radio.

chillswhy don't we

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

NFL Confirms Schedule For Wild Card Weekend; Bills-Texans, Titans-Patriots Play On Saturday

H.E.R. Scheduled To Perform On January 6 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”