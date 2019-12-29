Dustin Lynch’s “Ridin’ Roads” Earns #1 At Country Radio

Dustin Lynch closes 2019 by scoring his latest country radio #1.

The artist’s “Ridin’ Roads,” which was #2 last week, ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio chart**.

Not simply the leader in chart points, “Ridin’ Roads” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the December 22-28 tracking period. It received 6,693 spins (-790).

“Ridin’ Roads” meanwhile ranked as second for audience; its 39.73 million tracking week impression count trails the 42.27 million mark posted by Luke Combs’ enduring “Even Though I’m Leaving.”

The Combs song nonetheless settles for #2 on the overall chart, up one place from last week.

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” climbs two places to #3, as Lady Antebellum’s “What If I Never Get Over You” rises two spots to #4.

Thomas Rhett’s “Remember You Young,” which spent the past two weeks at #1, falls to #5 this week.

**Note: Country Aircheck does not release official charts during the final two weeks of December, but Mediabase does publish charts during this “freeze” period. As such, this week’s #1 does count.