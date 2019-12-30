in Music News

Mariah Carey Enters Top 5 On Billboard Artist 100 For First Time Ever

Mariah Carey enters the Top 5 on this week’s Artist 100.

For the first time in her career, Mariah Carey holds a Top 5 position on the Billboard Artist 100.

Carey rises three spots to #5 on this week’s chart, which ranks the top artists in America based on activity from factors like album sales, song consumption and social media activity.

Interest in her “Merry Christmas” album — notably “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which spend a third week atop the Billboard Hot 100 — drives this week’s gain.

Although Carey surely was the top artist in America on numerous occasions in the 1990s and 2000s, the Artist 100 chart did not launch until 2014 (years after her commercial peak). Carey nonetheless makes her presence felt on occasion, notably during Christmas season when the aforementioned “AIWFCIY” becomes top-of-mind.

To date, she has tallied 42 weeks on the chart.

