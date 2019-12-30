Episode 2 Of “Dare Me” Already Available Online; USA Network Shared New Photos

Those hooked by the “Dare Me” premiere will not have to wait until next week for the second installment.

Episode two is now available to watch “on demand” through numerous cable providers, including YouTube TV and Hulu Live. It is also available to stream on the USA Network website and app.

Entitled “Mutually Assured Destruction,” the episode takes place in the aftermath of Addy and Beth’s surprising discovery about their new cheerleading coach Colette.

“While Addy tries to ensure Colette’s secret is safe with Beth, Colette makes a decision about Will,” teases the official synopsis.

In conjunction with the online launch (and ahead of the official January 5 broadcast date), USA shared a set of production photos: