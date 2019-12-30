Billboard Hot 100: “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Again Ranks As #1 Song In America, Giving Mariah Carey New Chart Record

Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” topped the final two Billboard Hot 100 charts of 2019.

It also tops the first chart of 2020.

The smash retains its #1 position on this week’s chart (dated January 4), scoring a third consecutive week in the #1 position. It also yields a new chart record for Carey — she is the first artist to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 in four different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s and now 2020s).

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” represents her sole #1 for the 2010s and (so far) 2020s. She meanwhile had fourteen different #1s in the 1990s and four in the 2000s.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” again enjoyed a mammoth streaming week, setting a new record for single-week streams by a holiday song. It also posted big sales numbers. Though down from last week’s mark, its radio numbers were still solid for an older song — and helpful in solidifying the number one.

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” holds at #2 this week, while Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” ascends six places to #3. Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” climbs two places to #4, yielding an all-holiday Top 4.

Post Malone’s “Circles” is the first non-seasonal tune to appear on the chart; it slides two places to #5.