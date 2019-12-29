in Music News

Young Thug & Gunna’s “Hot” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

“Hot” was the week’s hottest song at urban radio.

So Much Fun Audio Cover | 300

Young Thug’s “Hot (featuring Gunna)” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Hot” earns #1 on the strength of its ~4,917 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 59.

Mustard’s “Ballin (featuring Roddy Ricch),” last week’s #1 song, falls to #2 this week. The song received ~4,844 spins during the December 22-28 tracking period (-38).

Wale’s enduring “On Chill (featuring Jeremih)” ticks up one place to #3, while Summer Walker’s “Playing Game” ascends one place to #4.

DaBaby’s “Bop” concurrently rises two places to a new peak of #5.

