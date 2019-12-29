Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Making good on the projection, Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” earns a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places, the collaboration earns #9 on this week’s chart. “10,000 Hours” received ~9,339 spins during the December 22-28 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 139 plays.

“10,000 Hours” is the first Top 10 pop radio hit for Dan + Shay.

A multi-format offering, the song is charting even more prominently at the country and hot adult contemporary formats. It is #3 at the former format and #7 at the latter.