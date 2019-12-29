The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Doja Cat’s “Juicy” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

The final Mediabase pop radio chart of 2019 welcomes two new arrivals. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and Doja Cat’s “Juicy” both enter the Top 40 this week.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “Blinding Lights” enters this week’s listing at #38. The song received 929 spins during the December 22-28 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 233.

Up two places, Doja Cat’s “Juicy” makes its Top 40 bow at #39. The rhythmic crossover received 898 spins this week, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 172.

— The Weeknd now has two songs on the pop chart; his “Heartless” rises to #15 this week.