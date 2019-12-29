in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Doja Cat’s “Juicy” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Blinding Lights” and “Juicy” make the Top 40 on this week’s pop chart.

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Audio Cover | Republic/UMG

The final Mediabase pop radio chart of 2019 welcomes two new arrivals. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and Doja Cat’s “Juicy” both enter the Top 40 this week.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “Blinding Lights” enters this week’s listing at #38. The song received 929 spins during the December 22-28 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 233.

Up two places, Doja Cat’s “Juicy” makes its Top 40 bow at #39. The rhythmic crossover received 898 spins this week, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 172.

— The Weeknd now has two songs on the pop chart; his “Heartless” rises to #15 this week.

blinding lightsdoja catjuicythe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

The Weeknd’s “Heartless” Enters Top 15 On Pop Radio Chart

Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My,” Jonas Brothers’ “Like It’s Christmas” Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio