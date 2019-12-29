in Music News

Maroon 5’s “Memories” Spends 5th Week As Hot AC Radio’s #1 Song

“Memories” extends its reign to five weeks.

Maroon 5 - Memories video | 222/Interscope

Maroon 5’s smash “Memories” tops the final Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart of 2019.

Played ~5,667 times during the December 22-28 tracking period, “Memories” enjoys a fifth week at #1. This week’s spin count is 146 shy of last week’s sum, but the decline does not knock “Memories” from the top spot.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” again the #2 song, received ~4,995 spins (-145).

Up two places, Shaed’s “Trampoline” reaches a new high of #3. Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” concurrently rises two spots to #4.

Down two spots, Jonas Brothers’ “Only Human” takes #5 on this week’s chart.

