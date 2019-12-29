in Music News

Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My,” Jonas Brothers’ “Like It’s Christmas” Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

“My Oh My” and “Like It’s Christmas” enter the format’s Top 50.

Camila Cabello’s new focus track and Jonas Brothers’ new Christmas release enter the Top 50 at pop radio this week.

Credited with 838 spins during the December 22-28 tracking period (+431), Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #41 song. It was #51 last week.

Jonas Brothers’ “Like It’s Christmas” concurrently rises four places to #48. It received 560 spins during the tracking period (+181), with the majority coming earlier in the week. With Christmas over, the #48 position will likely register as a peak for the song — at least for this year.

