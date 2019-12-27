Tank and the Bangas Scheduled To Perform On January 2 TODAY Show

The January 2 edition of NBC’s TODAY Show will feature a Grammy-nominated musical act.

Up for Best New Artist at this year’s awards show, Tank and the Bangas will perform during the episode’s 9-10AM hour. The performance will air in conjunction with the show’s “Artist’s Lounge” segment.

Other upcoming TODAY performers include Cynthia Erivo (December 30), Maddie & Tae (December 31) and New York City Children’s Choir (January 1). Complete listings follow:

Monday, December 30

(7-9 a.m) Cynthia Erivo Performs on Today. Your Health: Best Strategy for Mindfulness. What is Your Home Security Doorbell Watching? Best Product Reviews. Today food: Last Minute New Year’s Eve Party Ideas.

(9-10 a.m.) Elizabeth Perkins on The Moodys. Dad’s Got This! Winter Reads. Make Ahead Monday.

(10-11 a.m.) Celeste Barber on Today. Best of Beauty. Favorite Beauty Products. People Beauty Awards. Age Defying Tips. Beauty Tips from Around the World.

Tuesday, December 31

(7-9 a.m) Read More Today: Best Books of the Year. Etiquette tips for 2020. Today food: Buying Bubble for New Year’s Eve.

(9-10 a.m.) Jamie Lynn Sigler on Mob Town and Adventure Force 5. 3rd Hour of Today year end recap. Lessons Learned: The Freedom Writers. The Upside: Mother Finds Child She Thought was Dead 29 Years Later. Today Style: Festive Looks.

(10-11 a.m.) Sebastian Maniscalco on Today. Maddie & Tae Perform on Today. Best of Games Show. Today with Hoda and Jenna year end recap. 25 Words or Less.

Wednesday, January 1

(7-9 a.m) Today end of the year recap. Harry Smith Looks Back at the Decade. The New York City Children’s Choir Performs on Today.

(9-10 a.m.) Meena Harris on Today. She Made It: Kendra Scott. People Helping People: Homeboy Industries. Lessons Learned: Bully Apologies. Yummy Yoga.

(10-11 a.m.) Pushing the Restart Button: The Best Year Yet. Pushing the Restart Button: Finances. Pushing the Restart Button: Your Diet. Pushing the Restart Button: Fashion.

Thursday, January 2

(7-9 a.m) Dry January: Taking the Month Off From Drinking is the New Trend. Today Consumer: What to Know About Genetic Testing Kits. Today Wellness: Yoga at Home. Today Food: Healthy Start 2020. Spotify Couple Falls in Love.

(9-10 a.m.) She Made It: Fourth & Heart Ghee Butter. Best Places to Travel in 2020. By the Book: Loot! The Artist’s Lounge: Tank and the Bangas.

(10-11 a.m.) Randy Fenoli on Say Yes to the Dress. Chloe Coscarelli on Today. Ambush Makeovers. Pushing the Restart Button: Fast 5.

Friday, January 3

(7-9 a.m) Your Health: Cold and Flu Survival Guide. Top Destinations for Travel in 2020. Eat This Not That: The Best (And Worst) Foods in America.

(9-10 a.m.) David Alan Grier on Today. Take it Off: People Half Their Size. Superfood Friday. Super Senior: Bobbe Greenberg.

(10-11 a.m.) Customer Service: How to Complain Well and Get Results. Chuck Nice on Today. Wish Upon a Teen. Tiny Habits that Change Everything.