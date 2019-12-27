Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale Appearing On “Good Morning America” Episodes

After spending the past two years hosting different parts of the broadcast, Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale will come together for the Times Square portion of this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.”

Ahead of the ABC special, the hosts will visit “Good Morning America.”

Seacrest will appear on the Monday, December 30 episode, while Lucy Hale will appear on the December 31 broadcast.

The December 30 episode will also feature Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, Maye Musk and Kelly LeVeque. Michele Promaulayko will be another December 31 guest.

Who else can you expect on “Good Morning America”? Official listings follow:

Monday, December 30– Host Ryan Seacrest (“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”); author Maye Musk (“A Woman Makes a Plan”); nutritionist and author Kelly LeVeque (“Body Love Every Day”); hair stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew

Tuesday, December 31– Host Lucy Hale (“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”); author Michele Promaulayko (“SUGAR FREE 3”)

Wednesday, January 1— Pre-taped New Year’s Day show. Fitness guru CeCe Marizu; cooking with Jocelyn Delk Adams; a performance by Andy Grammer

Thursday, January 2– Model and author Kathy Ireland (“Fashion Jungle”)

Friday, January 3– Actress Marsai Martin (“Black-ish!”); cooking with Geoffrey Zakarian and his daughters Anna & Madeline; dating advice from relationship expert Bela Gandhi; a performance by Matt Stell