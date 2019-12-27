Lauren Alaina Performance Added To FOX’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey

A country star just joined the lineup for “FOX’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square 2019.”

The network today confirmed that Lauren Alaina will perform during the New Year’s Eve special. She joins a performer bill that includes LL COOL J Featuring DJ Z-Trip, Village People, The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys, The Killers and Tyga.

Hosted by Steve Harvey, Maria Menounos and Rob Gronkowski, the broadcast will also feature a wrestling match with WWE Superstar Roman Reigns.

Part one airs from 8-10PM ET; the broadcast will then break for local news, before returning from 11PM-12:30AM.