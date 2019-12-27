in TV News

Lauren Alaina Performance Added To FOX’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey

Lauren Alaina will perform on Tuesday’s special.

Lauren Alaina by Ford Fairchild, courtesy of Mercury Nashville

A country star just joined the lineup for “FOX’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square 2019.”

The network today confirmed that Lauren Alaina will perform during the New Year’s Eve special. She joins a performer bill that includes LL COOL J Featuring DJ Z-Trip, Village People, The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys, The Killers and Tyga.

Hosted by Steve Harvey, Maria Menounos and Rob Gronkowski, the broadcast will also feature a wrestling match with WWE Superstar Roman Reigns.

Part one airs from 8-10PM ET; the broadcast will then break for local news, before returning from 11PM-12:30AM.

foxlauren alainasteve harvey

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Tank and the Bangas Scheduled To Perform On January 2 TODAY Show

Sierra Skye Rocks Bodysuit, Looks Incredible In New Oh Polly Instagram Video