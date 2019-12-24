Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Rises To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

It is Christmas Eve, which means Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is top-of-mind for many music fans throughout the world.

In America, it is now the #1 song on the US iTunes sales chart.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” hit #1 Tuesday afternoon, dethroning Lizzo’s “Good As You.” Buoyed by a “Saturday Night Live” performance, the Lizzo song returned to #1 earlier this week.

Tones and I’s global breakthrough “Dance Monkey” is now #3 on the chart, ahead of Daughtry’s “Alive” at #4 and Maroon 5’s “Memories” at #5.