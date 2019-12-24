in Music News

Justin Bieber’s New Single “Yummy” Arrives January 3; New Tour, Album, Docu-Series Also Announced

Justin Bieber made some big announcements on Christmas Eve.

Justin Bieber - BIEBER2020 video

In a recent Tweet, Justin Bieber teased big news for December 24, December 31 and January 3.

As the cluck struck noon on December 24, the artist delivered the first wave of news. No, he did not release a new song. He did, however, confirm plans for a new single, album, tour and docu-series in 2020.

In an 89-second video entitled “#BIEBER2020,” the artist confirmed that his new single “Yummy” will arrive on Friday, January 3. Bieber also teased an upcoming album, while also announcing a tour that kicks off on May 14 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Not content to only share those pieces of information, Bieber also announced a new docu-series.

The video, embedded below, contains the full list of tour dates. It also features Bieber offering commentary on the new era.

