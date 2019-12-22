in Music News

Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio; Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Top 20

“Dance Monkey” and “Adore You” make gains at pop radio.

Tones and I - Dance Monkey video | Visible Studios/WMG/SME

Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” officially enters the Top 10 at pop radio this week.

Up three places, the global phenomenon earns #10 on the Mediabase pop radio chart. “Dance Monkey” received 9,281 spins during the December 15-21 tracking period, a count which reflects a week-over-week gain of 668.

“Dance Monkey” is the only addition to the Top 10 this week; it notably pulled ahead of Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” (#11) and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” (#12) in a very close race for the available slot.

— As “Dance Monkey” enters the Top 10, Harry Styles’ “Adore You” joins the Top 20. The “Fine Line” single rises two places to #19 on this week’s listing.

“Adore You” received 5,356 spins during the official tracking week (+1,819).

adore youdance monkeyharry stylestones and i

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Post Malone’s “Circles” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello & Cardi B’s “South Of The Border” Joins Top 25 At Pop Radio; Zedd & Kehlani Top 30