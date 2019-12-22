Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio; Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Top 20

Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” officially enters the Top 10 at pop radio this week.

Up three places, the global phenomenon earns #10 on the Mediabase pop radio chart. “Dance Monkey” received 9,281 spins during the December 15-21 tracking period, a count which reflects a week-over-week gain of 668.

“Dance Monkey” is the only addition to the Top 10 this week; it notably pulled ahead of Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” (#11) and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” (#12) in a very close race for the available slot.

— As “Dance Monkey” enters the Top 10, Harry Styles’ “Adore You” joins the Top 20. The “Fine Line” single rises two places to #19 on this week’s listing.

“Adore You” received 5,356 spins during the official tracking week (+1,819).