in Music News

Post Malone’s “Circles” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio

“Circles” reclaims #1 on the pop radio chart.

Post Malone in Circles | Republic

As 2019 reaches its conclusion, one of the year’s biggest singles — from one of the year’s defining artists — returns to #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place, “Circles” takes back the throne from Lizzo’s “Good As Hell.” The Post tune is celebrating a second total week in the pinnacle position.

“Circles” received 18,685 spins during the December 15-21 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 683.

The aforementioned “Good As Hell” slides one place to #2. It received ~18,552 spins (-329).

Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” holds at #3, and Maroon 5’s “Memories” stays put at #4. Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” concurrently stays at #5.

circleslewis capaldilizzomaroon 5post maloneSelena Gomez

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Ratings: “Saturday Night Live” Attracts Most Viewers Since 2017 For Eddie Murphy, Lizzo Episode

Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio; Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Top 20