Post Malone’s “Circles” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio

As 2019 reaches its conclusion, one of the year’s biggest singles — from one of the year’s defining artists — returns to #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place, “Circles” takes back the throne from Lizzo’s “Good As Hell.” The Post tune is celebrating a second total week in the pinnacle position.

“Circles” received 18,685 spins during the December 15-21 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 683.

The aforementioned “Good As Hell” slides one place to #2. It received ~18,552 spins (-329).

Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” holds at #3, and Maroon 5’s “Memories” stays put at #4. Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” concurrently stays at #5.