Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello & Cardi B’s “South Of The Border” Joins Top 25 At Pop Radio; Zedd & Kehlani Top 30

Two collaborations make gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Ed Sheeran’s “South Of The Border (featuring Camila Cabello & Cardi B)” moves into the Top 25, while Zedd & Kehlani’s “Good Thing” goes Top 30.

Played 3,020 times during the December 15-21 tracking period, “South Of The Border” rises five places to #24. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,163. Only Harry Styles’ “Adore You” and Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” posted bigger airplay gains.

“Good Thing” concurrently ascends two places to #29. The Zedd-Kehlani collaboration received 1,795 tracking week spins (+262).