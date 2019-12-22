in Music News

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello & Cardi B’s “South Of The Border” Joins Top 25 At Pop Radio; Zedd & Kehlani Top 30

“South Of The Border” and “Good Thing” rise on this week’s pop radio chart.

Ed, Camila and Cardi - South Of The Border Audio Thumb | Atlantic/WMG

Two collaborations make gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Ed Sheeran’s “South Of The Border (featuring Camila Cabello & Cardi B)” moves into the Top 25, while Zedd & Kehlani’s “Good Thing” goes Top 30.

Played 3,020 times during the December 15-21 tracking period, “South Of The Border” rises five places to #24. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,163. Only Harry Styles’ “Adore You” and Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” posted bigger airplay gains.

“Good Thing” concurrently ascends two places to #29. The Zedd-Kehlani collaboration received 1,795 tracking week spins (+262).

camila cabellocardi bed sheerangood thingkehlanisouth of the borderzedd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio; Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Top 20

Ritesh Pandey & Sneh Upadhya’s “Hello Koun” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart